Queen's Birthday honours: Red Arrows pilot trust founder appointed OBE
- Published
The widow of a Red Arrows pilot killed in an air crash has been recognised for her work with a trust set up in his name in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Flt Lt Jon Egging, died in August 2011, aged 33, when his Hawk T1 aircraft crashed at the Bournemouth Air Show.
As a result of his death, Dr Emma Egging founded the Jon Egging Trust (JET), to inspire young people.
She has been appointed an OBE for her work with the trust, which has reached 30,000 children over the last decade.
"I am extremely humbled to receive this honour. I have been on an incredible journey over the last ten years and I am proud to have poured my heart into empowering young people to achieve without limits, a cause that I am committed to.
"It is also a recognition of the dedicated team of staff and volunteers [at the trust] who I am privileged to work with," Dr Egging said.
It comes as the trust launched a new free digital resource hub for teachers and youth leaders in partnership with the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows, developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit we were unable to support our students face-to-face. We knew we needed an innovative way to continue delivering... our programmes," she added.
Dr Egging, who is the trust's chief executive, is also undertaking a number of fundraising challenges in a bid for the trust to reach a million young people by 2031.
A number of other people from the region have also been recognised for their contribution to helping others.
Daryl Perkins, who has given over 40 years of voluntary service to St John Ambulance, has been awarded an MBE.
Ms Perkins, 59, from Anlaby, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, was also recognised for her contribution during the pandemic, working most evenings and weekends to ensure the charity could play their part in the national response.
Talking about the honour, she said she was delighted, but had initially questioned whether "they had the right person".
"It was huge surprise," she added.
Angela Porter, 75, who is the chair of the South Holland Parish Voluntary Car Service in Lincolnshire, has also been awarded an MBE.
The service provides transport help for more than 10,000 people each year, assisting them to get to hospital or surgery appointments.
Ms Porter is also involved in other volunteer projects in the Spalding area, including fundraising for hospital equipment.
"I was really thrilled to receive the award and have enjoyed every minute working with and for the community," she said.
"I also see the award as recognition of some brilliant voluntary groups and charities in Spalding and an acknowledgment of what the volunteers will do to help in the community," she added.
Alison Stannard, 50, services manager for Sight Support Hull and East Yorkshire, received a British Empire Medal for services to people with visual Impairments, particularly during the pandemic.
"To me, we've just been doing our job - so to be recognised for that is really, really amazing," she said.
