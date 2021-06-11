Queen's Birthday honours: Siblings provided meals for NHS in pandemic
Siblings who helped to provide meals for NHS staff during the Coronavirus pandemic are among those named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Amanda Guest, from Honley, West Yorkshire, set up Food 4 Heroes with her brother John Brownhill.
They were inspired by nurse Dawn Bilbrough, whose video went viral after she found supermarket shelves empty following a gruelling 48-hour shift.
Within a week, they had delivered 450 meals to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Their operation quickly snowballed into a national offering and, within four months, more than £400,000 was raised and 230,000 meals were delivered to more than 40 hospitals.
Mrs Guest, 58, and Mr Brownhill, 54, of Canons Ashby, Northamptonshire, were awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).
"It was John who first saw the video of Dawn and we both said we absolutely needed to do something to help," said Mrs Guest.
"We got our heads together and within an hour we'd come up with the idea.
"We had such an overwhelming response from the hospitals and it felt absolutely incredible to be doing something so worthwhile."
'Five months in my bedroom'
Helping a South Yorkshire community through the pandemic has earned Kate Butler recognition in the honours.
The 48-year-old took on a lead role in supporting residents in Maltby, Rotherham, manning a phone line and working long days to help those in need.
Before the country was plunged into the first lockdown, as clerk of Maltby Town Council she was given the backing of her councillors to make provisions for people who needed help.
"From when we put the first appeal out, the phone didn't stop ringing and for the first five months I stayed in my bedroom co-ordinating things.
"We were getting people's shopping, picking up prescriptions, working with supermarkets and pubs who were giving out free meals.
"We met such lovely people but tragically we also lost some of those people to Covid."
Mrs Butler said she was "astounded" to be awarded the British Empire Medal and that the work was "done very much as part of an amazing team".
'My work goes on'
A woman who set up a programme to help mothers protect their children from radicalisation and sexual grooming has been awarded MBE.
Sofia Mahmood, 38, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, has been honoured for services to education. Her consultancy, Empowering Minds, was set up to share practical skills to help with community cohesion.
Her most successful and longest-running programme, Empowering Mothers Against Radicalisation and Grooming, was funded by the Home Office and Bradford Council.
She said: "We want to empower people and we do it because we want to, to make sure people have a voice, but to be recognised for that is such an honour in itself.
"The work doesn't stop here, the work must continue, to empower further members of the community, we need to continue to empower them to make a change," she said.
"We need to work together."
'Took a while to sink in'
A woman left paralysed in a crash who has since used her ordeal to raise road safety awareness has been honoured for her work with children and young adults on road safety.
Lauren Doherty, 32, from Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, was hit by a van as she crossed the road after a night out in 2008 and spent months in hospital.
She then founded Road Safety Talks, and has motivated thousands of children and adults to act responsibly whilst driving in the region.
She said: "When I first got the email asking if I would like to accept the honour, I had to read it a few times before it sank in.
"It is quite an honour to be included, especially for the road safety work that I love. It has been very overwhelming, and exciting as well."
Ms Doherty started her talks five years ago, and has now shared her story with more than 8,000 children.
Over lockdown, she carried on her talks online, mainly speaking to Scout groups around the country.
"It was really good to be able to offer it that way," she said.
