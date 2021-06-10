Domestic abuse: Calls to perpetrator line rises since lockdown
- Published
The number of calls to a charity helpline for domestic abuse perpetrators has increased by more than a quarter since the first UK lockdown.
Respect, which helps abusers to tackle their behaviour, said it had 1,430 callers in 2020/21 - a 27% annual rise.
Lockdowns are thought to have increased demand and charities expect a rise when restrictions ease further.
In response to calls for more funding, the government said it was doubling resources for new schemes.
Respect, which has worked with domestic abuse perpetrators for 20 years, had 1123 calls on the national line between March 2019 and March 2020.
It said 84% of the perpetrators it supported were men.
An estimated 1.6 million women in England and Wales were victims of domestic abuse in 2020, with 757,000 male victims.
Ippo Panteloudakis, Respect's head of services, said lockdowns had made things worse for those in "unhealthy and abusive" relationships.
"We need to refocus our efforts on putting the spotlight on the abuser's behaviours," he said.
"Of course we need to be supporting victims, but we also need to be working with the perpetrators and to help them realise what they're doing is not helpful for them and their loved ones and to give them the chance to change their behaviours."
The Yorkshire Children's Centre, which runs 20-week courses for domestic abuse perpetrators, says it is expecting more demand as Covid-19 restrictions ease further, with the charity struggling to get sufficient funding to meet current needs.
Jonathan Fell, the programme's team manager, said: "A lot of men come on the programme and say they have anger management issues.
"What we do with those men is get them to realise and understand - it's not anger management issues, you are being abusive, you're making a choice of being abusive. There's a massive difference between anger management and domestic abuse."
Nicole Jacobs, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner, said: "We've got to accept that a crime that is this prevalent and does this amount of harm has to be invested in and we have to expect more from the government.
"We need to see our programmes for serious violence really taking on domestic abuse and sexual violence and all that brings and that includes services for perpetrators."
The Domestic Abuse Bill, which was signed into law in April and only applies to England and Wales, aims to strengthen rules surrounding controlling or coercive behaviour, target revenge porn and end the "rough sex defence" in court.
Domestic abuse perpetrator helped by Yorkshire Children's Centre
"I put my wife through 4 years of emotional and physical abuse. She ended up with numerous bruises and two broken bones. I threatened to kill her.
"One day my child saw me hurting their mum and that was the moment it became clear I needed professional help.
"The course made me understand the impact of my abuse on my family, and has made me take responsibility for my actions.
"What made the biggest impact on me was being ruthlessly held to account - there is no hiding place.
"I massively regret the pain and hurt I have caused."
Victoria Atkins, the government's minister for safeguarding, said: "We are clear that we can only tackle the root causes of domestic abuse if we hold perpetrators to account for their actions.
"This is why we are more than doubling the resources for tackling perpetrators this year, with £25m dedicated to supporting innovative new approaches to prevent domestic abuse."
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, there are a list of organisations that may be able to help at BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.