Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens admits rape and kidnap
- Published
A Met Police officer has admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard.
The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford, Kent.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, PC Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty both to kidnap and rape.
