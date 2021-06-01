Gang who broke into Domino's and Tesco jailed
A gang that went on a crime spree stealing cars and raiding a Domino's Pizza and Tesco store in less than a fortnight have been jailed.
They used the stolen cars and straps in an attempt to steal the safe in the takeaway before using sledge hammers and a pick axe on a supermarket till.
The cars had been stolen in two counties and then used for raids in two others over September and October 2019.
Five men were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court for burglary offences.
Two members of the gang, Chance Gill and Lee Morgan, stole an Audi S4 car from a driveway in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, on 23 September 2019.
The next day, they stole another two Audis - a Q7 and another S4 - from homes in Chippenham, Wiltshire, before driving them back to Gloucestershire.
In the early hours of 26 September, the gang smashed its way into Domino's Pizza in Ridge Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, in a failed attempt to steal a safe.
And on 1 and 2 October, they raided a Tesco in Southam, Warwickshire, using sledge hammers, a pick axe and a crowbar to attack the till and steal cigarettes.
They were pursued by police in cars and in a helicopter before they abandoned the stolen cars and were later arrested.
Gloucestershire Police said the criminals being jailed showed their behaviour "would not be tolerated".
Of those sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday:
- Chance Gill, 22, of Tewkesbury Road, Eckington, Worcestershire, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to burgle a property
- Lee Morgan, 20, of Bainbridge Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was sentenced to five years and one month in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to burgle a property and one count of conspiracy to burgle a dwelling
- Sean Taylor, 22, of London Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to burgle a property
- Michael Smith, 19, of Waterloo Street, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was sentenced to two years and six months after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary
- Morgan Spiers, 22, of Evesham, Worcestershire, was sentenced to two years after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary
A 17-year-old boy from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and will be sentenced on 28 June.
