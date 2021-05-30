South Western Ambulance Service declares 'critical incident'
South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) has declared a "critical incident" due to "extreme pressures".
It tweeted that "some patients may wait longer for an ambulance" but did not expand on the cause of the pressure.
It advised patients "to access alternative services if their call is not life-threatening" and urged people to "make the right call".
Last week SWASFT predicted it would be handling 3,000 calls a day over the bank holiday weekend.

On Thursday, the service revealed the number of incidents it dealt with every day had risen to 2,913 in the previous week, from 2,627 before the easing of lockdown restrictions on 17 May.
It said people should only call 999 for an ambulance in a medical emergency, for example if someone has stopped breathing, has fallen unconscious or has serious bleeding.
People with non-life threatening but urgent problems like broken bones, sprains or burns should contact NHS 111.
"Inappropriate use of the 999 service puts unnecessary additional pressure on limited ambulance resources, and can delay emergency care to those most in need," it said.