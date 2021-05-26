Murder accused Gary Allen 'bigged himself up' to undercover officers
A man accused of murdering two women 21 years apart has told a court he tried to "pass myself off as criminally-minded" to undercover officers.
Gary Allen denies strangling Samantha Class, 29, in Hull in 1997 and Alena Grlakova in Rotherham in 2018.
A year-long Humberside Police sting in 2010 involving seven officers attempted to link him to Ms Class's murder.
He fabricated most of his conversations with them as he thought he was being "set up", Sheffield Crown Court heard.
The 47-year-old told the jury he had believed an undercover officer named "Ian" was a drug dealer and was "just stringing him along" as he wanted to "rip him off" and get paid.
Jurors previously heard cover stories were created during the undercover operation, which produced more than 400 hours of secret recordings to gather evidence to "prove or disprove" Mr Allen's role in the sex worker's death.
He denied that conversations recorded by the undercover officers on 6 December 2010 and 16 February 2011, in which he confessed to killing Samantha Class and dumping her body, were true.
He said other claims he made about committing house burglaries, assaulting a police officer and that "violence and all that ain't a problem" were "all fabrications".
"I was just talking out of my backside," he said. "I just told them what they wanted to hear."
His defence barrister, Katherine Goddard, repeatedly asked him why he made such false claims, to which he replied: "I just wanted to pass myself off as criminally-minded".
'Believed who they were'
He said he burnt blood-stained clothes, which was staged in one piece of "theatre" for an undercover officer named "Scott".
"I was doing it more for Scott. I considered Scott as a friend and Ian was his cousin."
Mr Allen told the jury he was "just trying to big myself up" to Ian.
He said he "still believed who they were and who they claimed to be" up until last year when he found out about the police sting.
"I was pretending to be like them and they were pretending to be like me from what I've gathered," he said.
Jurors heard Mr Allen was acquitted of Ms Class's murder in February 2000, but "significant new evidence" had led to this second trial.
The mother-of-three's body was discovered by schoolchildren on the banks of the Humber Estuary in North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, in October 1997.
Ms Grlakova's dismembered naked body was found in a Rotherham stream in April 2019, more than four months after she went missing.
The trial continues.
