Covid: People in surge areas warned 'stay local'
The government has advised people not to travel into and out of areas hardest hit by the Indian variant of Covid-19 unless necessary, it has emerged.
Health officials said it was spreading fastest in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.
Bolton in Greater Manchester recorded 451 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 20 May, the highest in England.
People living in the affected areas are also asked not to meet indoors.
On Friday, the government issued guidance on its website where it recommended those living in the listed areas:
- Meet outside rather than inside where possible
- Keep two metres apart from people who you do not live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don't live with
- Avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education
What is the Indian variant?
Viruses mutate all the time, producing different versions or variants of themselves.
Most of these mutations are insignificant, but some can make a virus more contagious.
In the UK it's thought the variant first found in India - or rather a particular type of it known as B.1.617.2 - could be spreading more quickly than the Kent variant, which was responsible for the surge in cases over the winter.