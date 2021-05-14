Right-wing terror charges after England and Wales raids
Four people have been charged with right-wing terrorism offences.
They were arrested earlier in May during police raids in West Yorkshire, Wiltshire and Wales.
Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, who are all from Keighley, face charges including possession of articles connected to acts of terrorism.
Samuel Whibley, 28, from Anglesey, is charged with offences including six counts of encouraging terrorism.
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in Swindon has been released from custody without charge, it has been confirmed.
Officers carried out searches of properties as part of the investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
Mr Wright, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, is charged with:
- Disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006
- Possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Three offences of possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Manufacturing a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
- Possession of a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
Mr Hall, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with:
- Possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Manufacturing a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
- Possession of a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
Ms Salmon, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with:
- Possessing articles connected with an act of terrorism contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Possession of a firearm contrary to the Firearms Act 1968
Mr Whibley, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, is charged with:
- Six offences of the encouragement of terrorism contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006
- Two offences of disseminating a terrorist publication that encourages terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006