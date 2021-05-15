Lockdown lifting: Yorkshire businesses 'raring to go'
- Published
Hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions in Yorkshire are excited and "raring to go" as England prepares for the return of indoor socialising.
John Senior, who chairs South Bay Traders' Association in Scarborough, said there was an appetite for the "familiarity" of English resorts.
He was speaking ahead of the reopening of indoor hospitality on 17 May.
Many businesses have reported high numbers of advance bookings, such as at Number 21 guest house in York.
Owner Simon Boyle said: "I can't put it into words how excited we are, we can't wait for people to come back into the house, make it feel alive again.
"Forward bookings are just phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal, we are holding 68% occupancy for this financial year, which we have never had in eight years of having the business."
Paul Crossman, owner of The Slip Inn pub in York, said: "If there is an upside to this, it's that people have realised how much they do love pubs and how much they've missed them.
"It feels great, it's over six months since we have been able to work and see people and serve people, and we are really looking forward to it."
'Hardly taken a penny'
Mr Senior, himself a restaurateur, said the past six or seven months had been "an awful long time for people to be devoid of their leisure".
He said businesses in popular resorts of Scarborough, Whitby and Filey had worked hard to make sure they were Covid-safe and it had a joint effort between the traders' association, Scarborough Council and North Yorkshire County Council.
"I think the takeaways and cafes have survived ok, but I think some of the larger pubs and hotels have been desperately hit," he said. "Some businesses have hardly taken a penny".
The well-known Magpie Cafe in Whitby has served takeaway fish and chip meals and cook at home fish dishes throughout the restrictions, but co-owner Ian Robson said he was looking forward to welcoming customers back inside on Monday.
"It's been a long time since December, we are certainly ready for it," he said.
"It's been very busy on the bookings front. Through the lockdowns, it has been nothing like it would normally be, but we have made it through."
He said the restaurant was Covid-secure, with screens, hand sanitising stations and "even more cleaning" in place.
The town's Dracula Experience is also ready to reopen, and will launch a new cinema showing visitors a 10-minute film about the character's connection to Whitby.
Sea Life centre in Scarborough is also busy preparing for visitors, and said it "couldn't be more excited" to reopen, but urged people to pre-book their tickets.
General Manager Andy Turner said: "We can't wait to finally reopen and get back to doing what we do best - creating magical experiences for our guests.
"All our attractions are Covid-secure and we have a raft of safety precautions in place including pre-booking, temperature checks and capacity reductions."
With bowling alleys among attractions allowed to reopen, Nicola Craggs, owner of Barnsley Bowl, said they had spent the past few days cleaning and preparing for customers.
"We have put out some good offers as I feel the customers need some good things to look forward to," she said.
"I think what has been quite telling is the children's after-school offer, people just want to get their children out and let them have some fun. That has been a really lovely thing to hear.
"Disability groups have booked in, the U3As, they are all booked in for Monday. It's a very very positive start."
Rebecca Flynn, who runs Playmania soft play centre in Sheffield, said she was nervous and excited, but apprehensive about the possibility of future closures.
"We have heightened our cleaning regime, we have massively reduced capacity, but parents have to understand that they know their kids won't be adhering totally to the rules," she said.
She added: "We hope Monday goes well - when we hear the giggles it will all be worth it."
