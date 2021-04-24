Elections 2021: Where will people be voting in North East and Cumbria?
Voters will head to the polls to elect councillors across the North East and Cumbria on 6 May.
It comes after elections were postponed in May 2020 due to coronavirus.
In Hartlepool - where a by-election is also being held - all council seats are up for grabs, as is Northumberland, but in most other areas it is only some.
Votes will also choose police and crime commissioners (PCCs) for the region's four forces, and for the posts of Tees Valley and North Tyneside mayors.
Hartlepool Borough Council
Following a review by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, three councillors will be elected to each of 12 new wards.
This increases the number of councillors from 33 to 36, and a full list of candidates can be found here.
Northumberland County Council
All 66 seats are up for election. The council website has information on who is nominated.
At the last local elections in 2017, a dead heat in the crucial final ward, after two recounts, led to the winner being decided by the drawing of straws - the Liberal Democrat candidate won, denying the Conservative Party overall control.
Other local councils
Gateshead Council; 24 seats contested.
Newcastle City Council; 28 seats contested.
North Tyneside Council; 23 seats contested.
South Tyneside Council; 20 seats contested.
Sunderland City Council; 28 seats contested.
Tees Valley Mayor
The mayor heads the Tees Valley Combined Authority - made up of Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Middlesbrough and Stockton councils.
This is the second election after the 2017 inaugural vote, and information on the two candidates can be found here.
North Tyneside Council Mayor
The role was established in 2002 and the council said the duties includes being its "principal public spokesperson" and giving "overall political direction".
Candidates for the post can be found here.
Police and crime commissioners
The posts were established in 2012, with the elected representatives working to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
The candidates can be found here: Cleveland PCC, Cumbria PCC, Durham PCC, Northumbria PCC.
