Drone shot of Surrey spring garden wins RHS photo prize
- Published
A drone shot of a maze-like flower garden has won the top prize in this year's Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) photography competition.
Oliver Dixon's aerial shot entitled "Spring from the air" was of a formal flower garden at Loseley Park, Surrey.
In the children's category, Jack Sedgwick won with an image of "fantasy flowers" in a Harrogate garden.
The charity said a growing appreciation of nature during lockdown saw a surge in entries from around the world.
Prizes were handed out in a series of categories including "welcoming wildlife", "plants", "gardens" and a new category of "indoor gardening".
Chris Young, chair of judging for the competition, said: "The adult winning image by Oliver Dixon not only celebrates everything about spring, but the linear symmetry to it makes it pleasing to the eye.
Jack Sedgwick entered a montage of three photos for the under 11s category, taken at the RHS's Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate.
Mr Young said it showed "great graphic intent and a keen eye for detail".
He added: "Clearly with lockdown, and people spending more time at home during 2020, there was more chance of capturing nature, the beauty of plants and the importance of gardening at this time."
