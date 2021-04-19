Gary Allen trial: Man accused of murders 21 years apart
A man accused of two murders committed 20 years apart strangled one victim before running her over and dumping her body in a river, a jury has heard.
The body of Samantha Class, 29, was found by three schoolchildren walking on a foreshore near Hull in 1997, Sheffield Crown Court was told.
Alena Grlakova, 38, died in Rotherham in December 2018 and her body was found in a stream on 8 April 2019.
Gary Allen, 47, of no fixed abode, denies killing both women.
Jurors heard he was originally tried for the murder of Ms Class and acquitted in 2000. He has gone on trial again for the same murder and also that of Mrs Grlakova.
Opening the prosecution, Alistair MacDonald QC told the court Ms Class, a sex worker, had been kicked, punched and stamped on, with injuries to her head, neck, chest and upper abdomen.
A pathologist concluded her death was caused by ligature strangulation, and "some form of strap had been applied to the neck with severe force".
Mr MacDonald told the court marks on Ms Class's body suggested she had been dragged along the ground.
Mr Allen was arrested in July 1998 after he was stopped on suspicion of drink-driving.
During police interviews, he told officers he drove to the red light area of Hull on 25 October 1997 where he paid Ms Class £30 for sex.
He told police Ms Class "got angry" after a condom split, and he last saw her walking away from his car sometime between 00:30 and 01:00 BST.
"I didn't kill her. I didn't kill anyone," he told officers.
At the time, Mr MacDonald told jurors, Mr Allen "held deep-seated adverse feelings about sex workers" and the car was sold for scrap days later.
He told jurors semen found inside Ms Class's body matched Mr Allen's DNA.
Afterwards, the jury heard how 38-year-old Mrs Grlakova, who was originally from Slovakia, was last seen alive on Boxing Day and was reported missing by her husband, from whom she was separated, on 15 January 2019.
Her body was discovered "naked and in a substantial state of decomposition" in the Old Slaugh stream, in the Parkgate area of Rotherham, three months later.
She had been strangled "either by direct pressure or the use of a ligature", the prosecutor said.
The prosecution claim Mr Allen dumped Mrs Grlakova's body in the stream and "her body was weighed down in order to impede detection".
Jurors heard police had previously searched and failed to find the mother-of-three in this area after she was reported missing due to a mix-up in the search operation.
The prosecutor said it could be officers who originally searched the area "thought that the beck was being searched by an underwater search team and that the water itself was not part of the area they were designated to search".
The trial continues.
