Mid-April snow on Teesside and North Yorkshire causing disruption
Heavy snow has been falling over parts of Teesside and North Yorkshire causing disruption for motorists.
A yellow Met Office warning has now been lifted, but drivers are being warned to expect wintry showers.
The A169 White Way Heads in the North York Moors was closed to traffic due to heavy snow but has now been cleared.
Meanwhile, police were forced to close the A174 Apple Orchard Bank near Skelton after a lorry got stuck in icy conditions.
The road had now reopened and officers are warning drivers to proceed with care.
