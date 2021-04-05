Man, 34, charged after baby hit by car
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a two-week-old boy in a pram.
Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement by family members on High Street, Brownhills, West Midlands, when he was struck on Sunday afternoon.
James Paul Davis, from Walsall, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured.
He will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Mr Davis also faces further charges of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.
Flowers, toys and tributes have been left at the scene, where damage to a brick wall can be seen.
In a tribute released on Monday, Ciaran's parents said: "Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.
"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.
"Fly high angel."