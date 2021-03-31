'Don't blow it' says health secretary as thousands gather in sunshine
As the UK enjoyed the hottest March day in half a century, thousands gathered to enjoy the weather in outdoor spaces, prompting social distancing concerns.
Parks in Birmingham and Leeds as well as Brighton beach were busy on Tuesday evening, following "madness" in Nottingham parks on Monday.
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted to say "don't blow it"- urging people to enjoy the warm weather safely.
Images have led to many raising concerns about possible Covid breaches.
"When I see the pictures I do get anxious," Prof Sian Griffiths, a senior public health official, told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"If we're not in a household bubble we need to be two metres apart and I don't think those pictures look like that's happening."
In Birmingham, thousands gathered at Holders Lane playing fields, in Moseley, with taxis doing multiple drop offs from about 20:00 BST.
The BBC understands a party had been arranged earlier in the day via social media and at the time there was no police presence.
Thousands of revellers on Brighton beach danced into the night as fire performers drew large crowds as the sun went down. Some were photographed flouting the rule-of-six and social distancing guidelines.
Merseyside Police made the decision to impose a dispersal order on Formby beach following reports of anti-social behaviour.
The force said it was in response to "youths gathering on the beach and dunes" and would remain in place until 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Last summer when thousands flocked to Bournemouth beach for one of 2020's warmest weekends, a spike in the number of coronavirus cases was predicted but never materialised.
Evidence suggested crowds on the beach did not significantly spread the virus. However, Prof Griffiths said there was still a risk and people should not be complacent.
"If you were carrying one of the variants we'd see a different picture," she said. "This is all about reducing risk - yes the risk of passing the disease on outside is much lower than if you're inside, but it's still there."
Analysis
By Dr David Gregory-Kumar, BBC Midlands Today science correspondent
If you've been obeying the rules then pictures of people out partying in a local park probably rub you up the wrong way. Plenty of people are ready to blame thoughtless behaviour, particularly by the young, for any rise in infection rates.
The scientific truth though is that a gathering outdoors is very low risk. Scenes of Britons heading to beaches or to hills as lockdowns were lifted in the past have not been followed by more people ending up in local hospitals. Outdoors, the airborne coronavirus quickly blows away and so the danger of infection is small.
While what happened yesterday in our parks is against the rules, it likely won't cause problems long term, at least as far as Covid is concerned.
It's worth contrasting these outdoor parties with events like Cheltenham Races in 2020. Cheltenham may have been an outdoors event but it also went hand in hand with packed public transport, bars and pubs. Now that was an event that many suspect did cause infection rates to increase.
Since Monday, two households or groups of up to six people have been able to meet outside in England as the stay-at-home Covid restrictions order came to an end.
"Despite today's easements," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the time, "everyone must continue to stick to the rules."
The government also unveiled a new slogan - Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air - to emphasise the importance of ventilation in reducing the spread of the virus.
"It's your behaviours while you're [outside]," Prof Griffiths said. "We just have to think about the risk of the virus and adapt our behaviours."
One of the other concerns to follow the gatherings was the "masses" of litter left behind in parks.
Rebecca Langton, a Nottingham City councillor, said litter left behind in the city's outdoor spaces was "really disappointing".
"We've spent a good couple of hours this morning cleaning up masses and masses of litter," she said.
"We want people to get out and enjoy the parks but it's just about people being responsible."
The BBC's Tom Airey was at Woodhouse Moor, in Leeds, as the aftermath of Tuesday's crowds was laid bare and said there was "a sea of rubbish stretching across the park's gentle slopes".
The first Leeds City Council workers to arrive had already filled four hay bale-sized bags of litter by 10:00, collecting glass beer bottles, crisp packets, discarded bags-for-life, used disposable barbecues and nitrous oxide canisters. This was all despite multiple 'no litter' signs along the park's tree-lined paths.
Similar scenes have been reported across England in places including Sheffield, Doncaster and Bristol.
