Easter 2021: Late surge in traffic predicted Published 28 minutes ago

media caption How do you avoid holiday traffic jams?

Drivers are being warned of possible congestion on Good Friday as millions of cars take to the roads for the Easter bank holiday.

But the RAC said fewer trips were expected than in previous years, with people remaining cautious due to the pandemic.

About 600 planned engineering works are also going ahead over the weekend, according to Network Rail.

The government has urged passengers to minimise rail travel over the holiday.

About 5.6 million people are thought to be planning trips by car in the UK over the Easter bank holiday weekend, a survey of 1,200 drivers by the RAC suggests.

This is the fewest predicted trips since the company started the survey in 2014, though no data was gathered in 2020.

When will it be busiest on the roads?

The RAC expects the roads to be at their busiest on Good Friday, with an estimated two million journeys taking place.

However, the company's survey also suggests increased travel in the two weeks after Easter, coinciding with school holidays in some parts of England and the possibility of further lockdown restrictions easing on Monday, 12 April.

This is the earliest date given by the government for the reopening of self-catering holiday accommodation and outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks.

Should restrictions ease, analysis from traffic data company Inrix suggests some of the busiest routes would be across London, Somerset and Wiltshire.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said the pandemic was "continuing to have a big impact on drivers' plans to see friends and family" over Easter.

He said the results of the survey indicated the requirement for meetings to be outdoors was "very clearly on drivers' minds".

But he added, if restrictions were eased on 12 April, there was "every chance we could see a real rush on the roads in some parts of the country".

Where are the major roadworks?

On Good Friday, thought to be the busiest day for traffic, some roadworks will continue across the country, according to Highways England's website.

Highways England traffic officer Dave Harford said drivers getting back on the roads for the first time since lockdown should make sure to check their vehicles and minimise travel wherever possible.

"Checking your tyres, oil, screen wash, lights and fuel doesn't take long, but it will help keep you and your loved ones safe," Mr Harford said.

Is my train running?

More than 600 planned engineering works are due to take place over the bank holiday weekend.

But use of national rail services is currently down to about a quarter of levels seen before the pandemic.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "By undertaking projects of this magnitude now, we are making the most of our railways being quieter.

"I urge passengers to minimise travel over the Easter weekend, but for those that need to, remember to plan ahead and avoid the busiest routes."

Network Rail said the majority of services would be unaffected, but routes that would face disruption between Friday and Monday included:

Disruption to West Coast Mainline services travelling from London Euston to Milton Keynes , Rugby to Birmingham , Crewe to Wigan and Preston to Penrith

to , to , to and to Reduced timetable for long distance journeys to London King's Cross

No services between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield , with services to and from Norwich , Ipswich and Clacton-on-Sea terminating at Ingatestone

and , with services to and from , and terminating at Southeastern services to London Charing Cross and London Bridge will start and terminate from Cannon Street

and will start and terminate from In outer London, replacement bus services between Barnes , Feltham , New Malden and Shepperton

, , and Some Thameslink and East Midlands Railway services reduced around West Hampstead and Mill Hill Broadway

Details of all engineering works are available from National Rail Enquiries.

