Scrapped Oxford-Cambridge expressway road cost £28m
Plans for an Oxford to Cambridge expressway cost £28m of public money before being scrapped, the government has said.
The Department for Transport (DfT) abandoned the scheme, which was paused in March 2020, earlier this month.
The road would have linked Oxford with Milton Keynes and Cambridge.
The government said the analysis undertaken for the project would inform alternative future road investment in the area.
'Extensive analysis'
The expressway had been a key part of infrastructure plans since 2017.
The National Infrastructure Commission said the new road, and the East West Rail project, had to "be built as quickly as possible to unlock land for new homes" in the area, known as the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.
But the DfT said, following "extensive analysis", the expressway would "not be cost-effective for the taxpayer".
Following the announcement, shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon had asked the secretary of state for transport to reveal the "cost to the public purse".
'Major victory'
In a written response, transport minister Rachel McLean said: "Highways England invested approximately £28m in developing the Oxford to Cambridge expressway project.
"The analysis undertaken as part of that project is now supporting the consideration of where alternative future road investment may be needed in this area."
Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, described the cancellation of the expressway as a "major victory" for the environment.
"Twenty-eight million pounds is a huge amount of money - but we now need to make sure that any funding allocated to the expressway's development and construction is re-invested in sustainable transport options as well as local road improvements.
"Electrifying East-West Rail must be the priority."
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously said the government remained "committed to boosting transport links" in the area.
DfT said it would "work on alternative plans" to the expressway alongside building the East-West Rail scheme.
