Fireball meteor behind 'sonic boom' noise in south west
A sonic boom-type noise heard across the south west of England is understood to have been caused by a meteor.
Many people in Dorset, Somerset, Devon and Jersey took to social media to report a loud bang about 15:00 GMT on Saturday, some saw a streak of light.
Richard Kacerek, from the UK Meteor Observation Network said: "Indeed this is a meteor we see on the pictures and videos."
Data from cameras is being analysed to give details of the meteor's journey.
Mr Kacerek said: "Daytime fireballs are extremely rare. It has to be a very large bolide class, to be visible during day."
Simon Proud, a specialist in aviation meteorology at the University of Oxford, captured the meteor - which appeared as a bright flash - flying over the UK on a weather satellite.
Sometimes weather sats see unexpected things.— Simon Proud (@simon_sat) March 20, 2021
Do you see the flash in this video? That's a #meteor flying over the UK this afternoon!🌠
Spotted thanks to @willgater's excellent detective work! https://t.co/Ia7f39UJsh
Data: @eumetsat
Processed: @OxfordPhysics / @NCEOscience. pic.twitter.com/I7PSQBnQu5
Dr Ashley King from the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFAll) said people heard the sonic boom because "It would have been going faster than the speed of sound.
"Normally when you hear that it's a good sign that you have got rocks that have made it to the surface. It's incredibly exciting and I'm a bit stunned."
He added if and where there were meteorites on the ground was "unclear".
People in the Devon, Dorset or Somerset areas are being urged to keep an eye out and report any fragments of the space rock - believed to be small blackish stones, or a mound of dark dust.
Somewhere in Devon, Dorset or Somerset a black rock fell out of the sky yesterday. Likely to be glossy black with thumbprint-sized depressions. NOT like tarmac or furnace slag. Not white, not blue, it's black. Did you find it? #meteorite #sonicboom #fireball @UKMeteorNetwork— UK Fireball Alliance (@UK_Fireball) March 21, 2021
Following the "huge bang", which people said shook their homes and windows, an earthquake was ruled out by The British Geological Survey.
The Ministry of Defence also said the "massive bang" was not linked to any RAF aircraft.
A campsite near Weymouth captured the loud noise on a security camera.
We heard it at East Fleet Touring Park in Weymouth. Sounded much louder in real life than on the clip. pic.twitter.com/mxjwI6Do6E— East Fleet Touring Park (@EastFleetFarm) March 20, 2021
In February a meteor flying across the sky at night was caught on lots of doorbell cameras across the UK.
Several rocky fragments were recovered from the fireball - they came down in the Winchcombe area of Gloucestershire.
Because it happened at night cameras were able to record the rock coming through the atmosphere creating a huge fireball in the process.
The last meteorite fall to be picked up in the UK was 30 years ago. That was an "ordinary chondrite" - a common type of space rock.