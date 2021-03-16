BBC News

M62 crash: Long delays as motorway closed after accident

Published
image copyrightHighways England/ Crown Copyright
image captionThe crash led to long delays on the motorway and motorists were urged to avoid the area

A section of the M62 has been closed after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles near the border of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Emergency services have been at the scene of the incident since about 14:30, said Greater Manchester Police.

The crash has led to the motorway being closed between junctions 20 and 24.

One casualty was taken to hospital, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service said. Motorists face 90-minute delays and are being advised to avoid the area.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Police and firefighters from Greater Manchester and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service were sent to the scene of the accident on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22.

More news from across Yorkshire

The crash was causing more than five miles (8km) of congestion, according to Highways England.

The westbound carriageway has since reopened, but eastbound traffic remained at a standstill, police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.