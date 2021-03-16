Retired teacher denies sex attacks on boys at Salisbury school
A retired teacher has denied sexually assaulting boys at two schools including Salisbury Cathedral School.
Piers Le Cheminant is charged with 15 offences of indecent assault against 13 boys aged under 14 between 1965 and 1986.
The 75-year-old, of Newton Abbot, Devon, is also accused of assaulting boys at another school.
He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court via video link earlier.
Mr Le Cheminant was released on unconditional bail ahead of a trial which is scheduled to take place from 24 January 2022. It is expected to last for four weeks.
The prosecution follows an investigation by Sussex Police's Complex Abuse Unit.
Salisbury Cathedral School is one of the oldest educational establishments in the world and dates back more than 900 years.