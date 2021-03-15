Suzy Lamplugh case 'still active' 35 years on
"It is not too late" to come forward with information about the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh who vanished 35 years ago, police said.
Estate agent Miss Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing in July 1986 at the age of 25.
She left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as "Mr Kipper" for a flat viewing and was never seen again.
In 2002, police named John Cannan as their prime suspect.
He was jailed for life in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newly-wed Shirley Banks, but always denied any involvement in Miss Lamplugh's killing.
Speaking ahead of the airing of a new documentary about the case, the Metropolitan Police said detectives remain committed to the investigation.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Reeves urged anyone with information to come forward.
She said: "Whether you saw something that you thought was unconnected at the time or you felt under pressure to protect someone you knew - it is not too late.
"The passage of time has not weakened our determination to seek justice and get the answers that the Lamplugh family continue to wait for.
"They have always been supportive of our efforts to make progress in the investigation and they have shown remarkable strength despite the immense sadness they have endured over the years."
Her car, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Stevenage Road, Fulham, and police believe she was abducted and murdered.
Searches were carried out at a property in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, in 2018 and on land near Drakes Broughton in Worcestershire in 2019, but nothing was found.
