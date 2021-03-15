Birmingham and Leeds Department for Transport offices planned
The Department for Transport has announced plans to create a second headquarters in Birmingham and a new "northern hub" in Leeds.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP said the move will create 650 roles across the two cities.
The Birmingham site will include ministerial offices, with ministers expected to spend "a significant amount of time there", he said
The government wants to move 22,000 civil servants out of London by 2030.
Mr Shapps said the relocation was "part of a significant wider culture change across Whitehall".
"Transport is absolutely vital to the local communities we serve and having hubs in major cities like Birmingham and Leeds will offer a fresh perspective on how we can better serve these areas," he added.
News of the relocation comes on top of the recent announcement to move a "significant part" of the Treasury from London to Darlington and to create the UK's first infrastructure bank in Leeds.
Meanwhile, in February it was revealed that a second housing department headquarters is to be created in Wolverhampton.
The government said it has allocated £65m over the next two years to cover office work for the proposed relocations.