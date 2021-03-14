BBC News

In Pictures: Sarah Everard vigils held across country

image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople gathered at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard

Vigils paying tribute to Sarah Everard have been held across the country.

Planned events were called off because of Covid restrictions, but hundreds gathered at Clapham Common on Saturday, near to where Ms Everard was last seen alive.

It led to confrontations with the police who tweeted it was "unsafe".

People in Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and Cardiff also paid tribute to the marketing executive, holding candlelit vigils.

image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople gathered in Nottingham on Saturday evening
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCollege Green in Bristol was the site of another vigil
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCandles were lit in Birmingham in memory of Sarah Everard who went missing while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on 3 March

Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.

Her body was found hidden in woodland in Ashford, Kent on Wednesday.

Organisers said they cancelled the official vigil planned at Clapham Common because police did not "constructively engage" over logistics.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPeople held candles on Saturday evening on Clapham Common, where an official vigil was cancelled
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe official vigil originally planned at Clapham Common was cancelled, but hundreds still gathered to pay their respects

Instead, Reclaim These Streets asked people to shine a light to coincide with the time Ms Everard was last seen on 3 March at 21:30.

Organisers also cancelled vigils that were due to be held across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds, York, Sheffield and Brighton - with many holding virtual events instead.

image captionCandles and notes were placed at the Queen Victoria statue in Dalton Square, Lancaster
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA women steps forward to lay flowers outside the Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds in West Yorkshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionWomen in Cardiff gathered at the time Ms Everard was last seen on 3 March
image copyrightPA Media
image captionMs Everard's death has prompted women to share their own experiences, and a public debate over their safety
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Met Police said they took "no joy" in the vigil at Clapham Common being cancelled but it was the "right thing to do" given the pandemic

