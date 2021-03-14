In Pictures: Sarah Everard vigils held across country
- Published
Vigils paying tribute to Sarah Everard have been held across the country.
Planned events were called off because of Covid restrictions, but hundreds gathered at Clapham Common on Saturday, near to where Ms Everard was last seen alive.
It led to confrontations with the police who tweeted it was "unsafe".
People in Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and Cardiff also paid tribute to the marketing executive, holding candlelit vigils.
Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with Ms Everard's kidnap and murder.
Her body was found hidden in woodland in Ashford, Kent on Wednesday.
Organisers said they cancelled the official vigil planned at Clapham Common because police did not "constructively engage" over logistics.
Instead, Reclaim These Streets asked people to shine a light to coincide with the time Ms Everard was last seen on 3 March at 21:30.
Organisers also cancelled vigils that were due to be held across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds, York, Sheffield and Brighton - with many holding virtual events instead.