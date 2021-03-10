Sarah Everard disappearance: Met officer arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A serving Met police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of Sarah Everard.
Ms Everard, 33, was last seen a week ago in Clapham, south London, on her way home from a friend's house.
The suspect, in his 40s, is an officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, the Met said.
He remains in custody along with a woman, in her 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers are currently searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford.
Marketing executive Ms Everard vanished on 3 March and was last captured on a doorbell camera walking alone along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 21:30 GMT.
She is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton - a journey which should have taken about 50 minutes.
The suspect had been initially arrested on suspicion of kidnap. He is also being questioned about a separate allegation of indecent exposure.
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "The fact that the man who has been arrested is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing."
The arrested officer, who was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard's disappearance, was responsible for uniformed patrolling of diplomatic premises.
Searches have been carried out on land near to Great Chart Golf and Leisure in Ashford.
Retired farmer Derek Batt, 72, of nearby Fridd Farm, said officers visited his property late on Tuesday.
He said: "They said they were investigating a missing person. I said 'is it Sarah that I have seen on TV?' and she (the officer) said 'yes'."
Mr Batt said he had not seen any suspicious activity in the area.
Since last Wednesday, officers have visited over 750 homes in the Clapham area and have received more than 120 phone calls from the public, the Met said.
Ms Everard, who is originally from York and attended Durham University, was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with Ms Everard and her friends and family.
Disappearance timeline:
- 3 March: Sarah Everard vanishes after leaving a friend's house on Leathwaite Road, Clapham, around 21:00 GMT
- 5 March: Met Police says it is "increasingly concerned" for Ms Everard and make an appeal on Twitter at 11:30
- 6 March: Ms Everard's family say her disappearance is "totally out of character" as officers search Clapham Common's ponds
- 7 March: Footage taken from a doorbell camera shows Ms Everard walking alone along the A205 Poynder Road towards Tulse Hill at 21:30. Police say it is unclear whether or not she reached her house in Brixton
- 8 March: More than 120 calls are made from the public on the case and over 750 homes are visited as part of the investigation
- 9 March: A serving officer is arrested in Kent along with a woman who is held on suspicion of assisting an offender
- 10 March: Met Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave describes the arrest as "shocking and deeply disturbing". Extensive searches are carried out in parts of Kent