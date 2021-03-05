Covid-19: Hull Pride and York event cancelled in 2021
Two major Pride events in Yorkshire have been cancelled for a second year due to concerns about coronavirus.
Hull Pride said with a "heavy heart" it could not risk the health and safety of the 50,000 people who usually attend by going ahead.
Meanwhile, York Pride said it had worked tirelessly to explore other options, but said there were "too many risks" in holding a large-scale event.
Both events have vowed to return with a "bang" in 2022.
Hull Pride was due to take place on 31 July after a full relaxation of social distancing measures under the government's roadmap to easing the rules, but that schedule is subject to change.
It also unclear what requirements will be in place for large events and festivals.
Organisers of the Hull event said the decision to cancel was difficult but they had not wanted to put the public at risk in the "current and uncertain climate".
"We also do not want to put any additional pressure on the emergency services... who are working so hard to keep us all safe during this pandemic," a spokesperson said.
Organisers said they hoped to mount on online event and would return in 2022.
"We will be coming back with a bang, bringing pride back to our city," they said.
The York event was due to take place in early June which would mean it could not take place under current restrictions.
Committee members said "too many uncertainties" remained regarding the easing of coronavirus restrictions to enable them to reschedule.
"This devastating decision is not one we have made lightly... However, our top priority is the safety of our attendees, volunteers, artists, traders and emergency services as we all continue to battle the virus and prevent new outbreaks," a spokesman said.
They also expressed concerns, as a small charitable organisation, about the possibility of being responsible for ensuring things like social distancing and testing if they rescheduled.
More than 100 Pride events were cancelled or postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some are due to return later this year, including events in Leeds, Brighton and Hove and London.
