Salmonella: Chicken products recalled amid outbreak
- Published
Frozen chicken products have been recalled amid a salmonella outbreak linked to at least one death and 480 cases of food poisoning.
Contaminated meat imported from Poland has been blamed, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.
It is working with Public Health England (PHE) to probe a further four deaths over the last year.
The latest product lines to be recalled are from SFC Wholesale based in Southport, Merseyside.
Their Chicken Poppets and Take Home Boneless Bucket products are widely sold in UK supermarkets.
The BBC has tried to contact SFC for a comment.
UK meat wholesaler Vestey Foods has also recalled its Chick Inn Jumbo chicken nuggets "because of the presence of salmonella", the FSA said.
The FSA/PHE investigation has found that salmonella has been recorded as a contributory cause in at least one death.
It was not clear whether salmonella infection was a factor in the other four deaths, the agencies said, but in each case the deceased had suffered salmonella poisoning since the start of the outbreak last January.
Colin Sullivan, of the FSA, said: "Our advice is to always take care when storing, handling and cooking these types of frozen breaded chicken products to help reduce the risk of food poisoning to you and your family," he said.