Council tax: Kent, Surrey and Sussex to see increases
- Published
People across the south east are seeing increases in their council tax bills as local authorities face huge pressures on their finances amid the pandemic.
Kent, East and West Sussex and Surrey councils have all now agreed their budgets for 2021/22.
Surrey is hiking tax by 2.49%, but Kent is doubling that with a 4.99% increase.
Covid-19, the levels of government funding, and the pressures on adult social care were cited as reasons behind the tax rises by councillors.
Here we take a look at the county and unitary authorities whose council tax rates make up the lion's share of people's tax bills.
Medway Council and Brighton and Hove City Council are yet to agree their budgets.
Kent
Tax is set to rise by almost 5% due to pressures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Kent County Council's (KCC) leader Roger Gough said, despite an additional £140m grant from the government.
Of the 5% hike, 3% is being ring-fenced for adult social care which is having a £40m increase in spending, taking its total to more than £437m.
The increase will equate to an additional £67.50 a year for Band D households.
KCC's Labour group leader Dara Farrell said residents would be paying "higher taxes for less services" as his five party members voted against the budget.
East Sussex
Last week, East Sussex county councillors agreed budget proposals put forward by the council's controlling Conservative group, which included no new cuts, a deferral of some cuts agreed in previous years, and a lower than expected increase to council tax.
The authority agreed to increase council tax by 1.99%, and split the 3% social care precept across two years, meaning the total increase to tax in 2021/22 is 3.49%.
The increase will equate to an additional £52.02 a year for Band D households.
Conservative cabinet member for resources Nick Bennett presented the budget and said the deferment of the whole 3% was thanks to "prudent financial management" and additional grant funding.
However opposition councillors argued the move had more to do with May's local council elections than monetary management.
West Sussex
On Friday councillors agreed the maximum increase possible, at 4.99%.
Of that 3% is ring-fenced for adult social care. The rise equates to an extra £71.82 a year for a Band D home.
Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance, said the alternative would be "to cut essential front-line services which our residents rely on".
Dr James Walsh, leader of the Liberal Democrats, called for "a better budget".
Surrey
Surrey's council leader Tim Oliver said the authority would have been "pushed to the brink" by the Covid crisis if they had not "got their finances in order" over the last three years.
However opposition members said residents were paying the price for the balanced budget in cuts to services.
People will see a base 1.99% increase in council tax, and a 0.5% rise for the social care precept.
The 2.49% rise will mean an additional £37.40 a year for those in a Band D household.