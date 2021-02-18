BBC News

Covid-19: Late Christmas decorations 'light up lockdown'

By Marcus White
BBC South

Published
image copyrightHelen E. Crook
image captionTankerton turned its lights back on in January to "add sparkle to lockdown"

Christmas decorations have been left up in town centres, houses and gardens to lift the mood during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tankerton in Whitstable, Kent, turned its lights back on in January to "add sparkle to lockdown" while Romsey, Hampshire, maintained its festive display until this week to "make everyone feel happier".

Some households have kept Christmas trees and lights up in February to "provide joy during this difficult time".

A spectacular annual display on a house in Meole Village, Shrewsbury, has raised more than £1,000 for charity after its owner said he was overwhelmed with requests to keep the lights on.

image copyrightAlistair Stubbs
image captionAlistair Stubbs' annual display for charity in Meole Village, Shrewsbury, was kept up by public demand
image copyrightJohn Critchley
image captionRomsey's Christmas lights were left up to "bring a little joy in trying times", the town council said
image copyrightAli Gilbert
image captionAli Gilbert said she hoped to "cheer people up" with her NHS tribute in Southampton
image captionAndy Hollis said his Bedford decorations "bring joy to the street"
image copyrightL Crossingham/M Durham/C Alderson
image captionSome householders have kept their Christmas trees up in February

