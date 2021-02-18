Covid-19: Late Christmas decorations 'light up lockdown'
By Marcus White
BBC South
- Published
Christmas decorations have been left up in town centres, houses and gardens to lift the mood during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tankerton in Whitstable, Kent, turned its lights back on in January to "add sparkle to lockdown" while Romsey, Hampshire, maintained its festive display until this week to "make everyone feel happier".
Some households have kept Christmas trees and lights up in February to "provide joy during this difficult time".
A spectacular annual display on a house in Meole Village, Shrewsbury, has raised more than £1,000 for charity after its owner said he was overwhelmed with requests to keep the lights on.