Vaccination centres among priority gritting routes
- Published
Gritters in Cornwall have included roads to Covid-19 vaccination centre as priority routes, a council has said.
Devon and Cornwall have seen snow and freezing temperatures, with it barely going higher than 2C (36F) in areas, and wind chill making it feel even colder, meteorologists said.
Cornwall Council said the precautionary salting of roads was continuing.
Some vaccination centres in the east of England have been closed for days because of snow and cold conditions.
The freezing conditions are set to continue, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for snow and ice across most of both counties from 00:00 on Thursday until 11:00 on Friday.
Cornwall Council, which tweeted on Monday that "vaccination sites are included in our priority gritting routes", said on Wednesday that gritters were due be out again in the afternoon and "again in the early hours [of Thursday]".
Highways bosses in Devon also said earlier in the week that extremely cold conditions were "expected to continue all week" and that roads would "be more hazardous at night".
Do you have questions about the weather in the South West? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.