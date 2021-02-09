BBC News

Snow in the south of England: Wintry weather in pictures

Published
image copyrightJulie Holmes
image captionJulie Holmes in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire couldn't resist some windscreen art to start the day

Overnight snowfalls meant much of the south coast woke up to a dusting of the white stuff.

Biting winds from the east are contributing to the sub-zero temperatures across the country with the Met Office extending its snow warning until midday on Wednesday - meaning there could be travel disruption and a slight chance of power cuts.

Police have warned drivers to heed road conditions and National Rail has advised passengers to check for disruption before making their journeys.

Tuesday is expected to remain cold and breezy with bitter, easterly winds.

image copyrightBecki Dicker
image captionForeboding skies captured by Becki Dicker at West Wittering Beach in West Sussex
image copyrightBecki Dicker
image captionBitter easterly winds swept across the beach at West Wittering
image copyrightJennie Mugridge
image captionRusty was having fun in the snow on his morning walk in Bitterne, Southampton
image copyrightRichard Murgatroid
image captionAn early morning view of Corfe Castle station on the Swanage Steam Railway heritage line, taken by Richard Murgatroid
image copyrightViv Stewart
image captionA visitor to Viv Stewart's garden in Totton, Hampshire

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story