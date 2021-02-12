West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner election 2021: The candidates standing
- Published
Elections will be held for the post of West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.
Votes will be counted in the Shropshire, Telford, Worcestershire and Herefordshire local authority areas.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020, with the winner to serve a four-year term, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for election this year (listed alphabetically):
John Campion, Conservatives
John Campion is a former leader of Wyre Forest District Council and also worked for a private company which dealt with high security prisons.
Kuldip Sahota, Labour
Kuldip Sahota is a former leader of Telford and Wrekin Council and chaired the Telford and Wrekin Police Board.
Margaret Rowley, Liberal Democrats
