Captain Sir Tom Moore: Nation claps for NHS fundraiser
- Published
People across the United Kingdom have taken part in a clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tributes to the 100-year-old fundraiser who died with coronavirus on Tuesday.
Residents of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, where Capt Sir Tom lived, also joined in the applause.
The centenarian's family said they were "incredibly touched" by the event and "taking part with huge love in their hearts".
The Army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden last spring during the first coronavirus lockdown, raising money for NHS Charities Together.
Capt Sir Tom tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.
He had initially set out to raise £1,000, but he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than 1.5 million supporters and was knighted by the Queen in July.