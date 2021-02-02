Snow hits Yorkshire leading to travel disruption
Parts of Yorkshire have seen heavy snow overnight, with the Met Office warning of travel disruption.
The Woodhead Pass and the A628 at Holme Moss in West Yorkshire have been closed, Kirklees Council said.
In North Yorkshire, coronavirus vaccinations in Harrogate and Ripon were cancelled.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning saying up to six inches (15cm) of snow could fall on high ground.
Forecasters said motorists are at risk of becoming stranded while rail and air cancellations are likely.
Anyone due to go to the Great Yorkshire Showground or Ripon Racecourse to have their coronavirus vaccination will have their appointment rescheduled, the local NHS said.
A lorry has also jack-knifed on the M62 between Rochdale and Huddersfield, which has closed the eastbound carriageway.
South Yorkshire Police has advised people not to travel unless absolutely essential.
First Bus said its services in Halifax were "currently suspended due to adverse weather conditions". It added that some other routes in West Yorkshire were operating on main roads only and advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.
Arriva Buses said there were no services operating from its Dewsbury depot.
'Absolutely horrendous'
Chris Johnson, who runs a private gritting firm, said his teams had been at work since the early hours.
He described the conditions on the roads "absolutely horrendous".
"Our biggest trouble has actually been getting to the sites on the public roads," he said.
The amber weather warning for snow came in force across much of South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and parts of Derbyshire at 03:00 GMT on Tuesday, and will last until the afternoon.
Councils are also warning of school closures and disruption to bin collections.
