Fresh bid for information over 1991 Shropshire murder
- Published
A detective says he "desperately" wants to see charges over the murder and sexual assault of a woman found dead 30 years ago on Tuesday.
The body of Janine Downes was discovered on the A464 close to Hatton, neighbouring Shifnal, Shropshire, on 2 February, 1991.
The mother-of-three had been strangled, West Mercia Police said. She was 22.
The force said it was still uncertain what happened to her in the "hours and days" before her death.
No one has been charged, and Det Insp Lee Holehouse said: "I desperately want to change that".
Ms Downes, whose partially-clothed body was hidden in a hedge, had been living in the Wolverhampton area.
Police said it was unclear whether she was killed by a stranger or someone known to her.
"We do know that Janine was a sex worker working in the Wolverhampton area at around the time of her death, and would appeal to anybody who was within this circle at the time, or even now and who may have information, to contact us," Det Insp Holehouse said.
"Moreover, I appeal to anybody with any information which may lead to the identity of Janine's killer to get in touch in order that we can get the justice that Janine and her family deserve."
He added: "Somebody somewhere knows what happened.
"Janine's family have lived without closure for far too long. If you know what happened or have any information which may help, please help us."
