Covid: North West vaccines to be cut by a third in February
- Published
Covid-19 vaccine supplies in the North West of England will be cut by a third in February, the NHS has confirmed.
An NHS spokeswoman said the weekly supply will be reduced from 310,000 to 200,000 by the second week of the month for Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire, Merseyside and South Cumbria.
The Health Service Journal (HSJ) said the move was due to national shortages and to allow other areas to catch up.
The Department of Health said the vaccination programme was "on track".
It was previously reported that the North East and Yorkshire would see vaccine supplies halved to address variations in regional vaccination rates.
NHS England's North West directorate said in a statement that the region was being "fully supplied with all the vaccinations needed to offer vaccination to everyone across the region aged 70 and above, as well as clinically extremely vulnerable patients, and health and social care staff".
'Leading region'
The Department of Health told the HSJ targeted deliveries were being made to areas with more people left to vaccinate in the priority categories, proportionate to their at-risk population.
A spokesman added that the department was "in close contact with all of our vaccine suppliers and remain on track to offer first vaccinations to the top four priority groups by mid-February".
The NHS spokeswoman said about 900,000 people have now been vaccinated in the North West.
NHS England and NHS Improvement's Robin Scott said the region was "at the top of the vaccine chart" and "ahead" of targets.
"Going forwards, we will be getting fewer vaccines as we are a leading region," she said.
"It's so focus can go to other areas with more in the vulnerable groups.
"We are working as one NHS and so it is appropriate that we now allow others areas to catch up."
She added that it would "balance out over time".