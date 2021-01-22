Covid vaccine: 'Confusing' information on regional supplies
- Published
The government has been accused of "confusing" messages around Covid vaccine supplies for northern England.
The Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported GPs in Yorkshire and the North East were set to receive half as many doses next week.
Vaccines Minister Nadim Zahawi denied supplies were being moved, but an NHS medical director said deliveries were targeted based on vaccination rates.
A Labour MP said the government "needs to be straight" on the issue.
Under the government's vaccination drive, those over 80 years old are given highest priority.
According to the latest NHS figures, Yorkshire and the North East lead England with 67% of over-80s having received their first vaccine dose, compared with 36% in Suffolk and north-east Essex.
The suggestion supplies were being redirected prompted anger from some regional leaders, who said it was an "outrage".
Speaking to BBC Yorkshire on Thursday, Mr Zahawi said no vaccines were being "taken away" and the region would get its "fair share", receiving 13% of the available doses.
"What you're seeing is the vaccine overall supply tightening," he added.
Nikki Kanani, NHS England and NHS Improvement director, told BBC Radio 4's Today vaccine delivery was being changed to address variations in regional vaccination rates.
"We need to target our deliveries to make sure that they are going to areas where there are more people left to vaccinate in the priority cohorts," she said.
Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East, said: "The government need to be straight, if they've made a decision to redirect vaccines to support those that most need it, I'm sure everyone would understand that and would support that."
"What they shouldn't be doing is making it very confusing, saying one thing's true then another thing's happening."
The Labour MP added: "I do suspect that if London was ahead of the game they wouldn't be diverting vaccines from London to the north".
'Equal and fair'
George Rae, chair of the British Medical Association's North East regional council, said: "One has to realise the people in the north east have had significant problems as far as the infection rate is concerned - at one time it was the highest in England - so we've got to ensure we vaccinate as many people as possible.
"We're doing that in the North East and I think it's very, very sad that we're finding that because of the success we're actually having as such that the amount of vaccines which would be delivered to us are actually being cut back."
Writing in a blog post on Friday, energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick-Upon-Tweed, said: "The decision to prioritise those most at risk of Covid is a national decision to be delivered across the entire nation equally and fairly.
"It would not be right to prioritise the supply of vaccines to over 70s in Northumberland instead of over 80s elsewhere."
Who's in the top four priority groups?
- Residents in care homes for older adults and their carers
- 80-year-olds and over and front-line health and social care workers
- 75-year-olds and over
- 70-year-olds and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals
NHS England and the Department for Health and Social Care have been asked to comment.