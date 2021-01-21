BBC News

Snow covers parts of the North East and Cumbria

Published
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionDog walkers admire the Angel of the North, designed by Antony Gormley, in Gateshead

A blanket of snow covered large parts of the North East and Cumbria overnight.

A Met Office Yellow warning remains in place for ice in parts of north-west England, and snow caused disruption for drivers in some rural areas.

It came as parts of England and Wales were hit by flooding due to Storm Christoph.

Photographer Owen Humphreys, from the Press Association, was up early to capture the aftermath of the snow.

One of those scenes was the Angel of the North in Gateshead, which stood tall above a winter-white carpet.

image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionIn Nenthead, Cumbria, one of England's highest villages, the colours of an old caravan break through the early-morning snowfall
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionA plough helps to clear up snow in the village, which is about 1,500ft (457m) above sea level and hit by blizzards each year
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionA dog and its owner brave the cold on a walk through the former Northumberland mining village Allenheads
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionElsewhere in the village, a man riding a quad bike through the roads proved an easy journey on four wheels
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionIn Lanehead, Country Durham, 76-year-old Ken Emerson clears a drift with a snow shovel
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionAnother scene from rural Allenheads shows snow-drenched fields providing the perfect backdrop for photography
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA
image captionFootprints left in the snow under the 20m-tall (66ft) Angel of the North in Gateshead, which is a popular location for walkers

