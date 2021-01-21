Vaccine scheme starts in South West pharmacies

BBC News

image copyrightNHS England
image captionBoots is one of the five pharmacies to begin offering the Covid-19 vaccination

The first pharmacies in the South West are starting to vaccinate people in priority groups.

Five chemists in Bristol, Christchurch, Gloucester, Poole and Weston-super-Mare are offering appointments to people who have received a vaccination invitation.

They join the three vaccination centres, 22 hospitals and 112 GP-led sites across the region.

Nationally, 200 pharmacies plan to deliver vaccines by the end of the month, NHS England said.

The sites opening in the South West are:

  • Superdrug, Broadmead, Bristol
  • Wallisdown Pharmacy, Wallisdown Road, Poole
  • Locking Pharmacy, Locking, Weston-Super-Mare is delivering vaccines from The Radio Wing, McCrae Road
  • Boots Pharmacy, Eastgate Street, Gloucester,
  • The Grove Pharmacy, Christchurch Hospital, Christchurch

People will be sent a letter inviting them to make an appointment through a new national booking service or they can wait to be contacted by their GP.

'Safe, efficient service'

They will then be given a choice between a vaccination centre or a pharmacy.

Stephen Brown, chief pharmacist of NHS Improvement South West, said pharmacies were experienced at providing a "safe, efficient service" as they do with flu vaccines every year."

It is not possible to receive the vaccine without a letter or an appointment.

