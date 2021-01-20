Storm Christoph: Flood measures being prepared, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the government is working to ensure it is "totally prepared" for flooding in the wake of Storm Christoph.
The prime minister said Manchester was an area of concern after police warned up to 3,000 homes could be affected.
Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident, as have forces in Cheshire and South Yorkshire.
Speaking after a Cobra emergency meeting, Mr Johnson said there were preparations "in every part of the UK".
He said work to ensure transport and energy networks, and local council services, were ready for flooding was under way, and the necessary numbers of sandbags were available.
"We want to make sure that we are totally prepared in every part of the UK for flooding, because it is coming on top of the stress people are already under fighting Covid," he said.
'Suffering and misery'
"We looked at particularly Manchester, we've got a situation potentially developing there," Mr Johnson said.
"We are looking at a pattern of rainfall possibly not as bad at the end of this week, maybe worse next week."
"People may think this is a minor issue at the moment, still relevantly minor by standards of previous floods, but never underestimate the suffering, the misery, that floods can cause people".
The North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands have been preparing for widespread flooding following the Met Office's amber weather warning for heavy rain until midday Thursday.
The Environment Agency has issued more than 90 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action required, while there are also more than 200 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.