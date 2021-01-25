Bosley Mill blast: Devastation 'like out of the movies'
- Published
The devastation in the wake of a fatal factory explosion was like something "out of the movies", a court has heard.
Derek Moore, Dorothy Bailey, Jason Shingler and William Barks were killed in the blast at Wood Flour Mills in Bosley, Cheshire, in July 2015.
The body of Mr Shingler was never found in the destruction, with the fire taking days to suppress.
A firm and its director are standing trial at Chester Crown Court over their deaths.
More to follow
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.