Storm Christoph: Flood warnings in parts of England
Flood warnings remain in place as Storm Christoph continues to batter England.
Parts of the country are preparing for widespread flooding as the Met Office's amber weather warning for heavy rain remains in force.
South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester police have declared major incidents so they are "as prepared as possible".
There are more than 50 flood warnings across northern, central and eastern England and some rail services have been cancelled.
Sandbags have been laid in at-risk areas, with up to 70mm (2.75in) of rain due.
The Met Office has warned of "significant hazards" as heavy rain combines with melting snow and high winds until Thursday.
"There are already parts of Cumbria that have seen over 80mm of rain since midnight on Tuesday and there's a large number of places that have seen 50mm, and we are going to see further rain over the next 24 to 36 hours," Simon Partridge from the Met Office said.
Disruption includes:
- The Humber Bridge being closed to vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds
- Wigan and Southport, Manchester to Liverpool, Preston and Buxton as well as Maryport and Carlisle rail services being suspended due to flooding
- Rotherham Central railway station is blocked due to flooding
- Two vehicles becoming stranded on the A68 West Woodburn Bridge in Northumberland because of flooding from the River Rede
The Environment Agency has issued more than 50 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action required while there are also more than 170 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.
So far in South Yorkshire, the area has largely avoided the heavy rain.
Ros Jones, mayor of Doncaster, said key risk areas had been inspected over the past 36 hours and they had received deliveries of more sandbags to protect the area.
However on Tuesday evening flood sirens were sounded in Walsden, Todmorden, West Yorkshire, urging residents to activate their flood plans.
Keith Crabtree, Todmorden flood warden, said the situation this morning was "better than expected".
According to the Environment Agency, river levels at Walsden are expected to peak at midday and further down at Hebden Bridge at about 14:15 GMT.
Mr Crabtree said: "It's a very fluid situation at the minute and things can change quite rapidly.
"It's a watch and wait now for the rest of the day and overnight."
In North Yorkshire, York is currently predicting the River Ouse could rise above 4m (13.1ft) but that is a level the defences can cope with.
Hotels and bed and breakfasts in York are being lined up to be used in the event of evacuations rather than rest centres to ensure residents are in "Covid-safe" accommodation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said the force had declared a major incident on Tuesday to ensure it was "as prepared as possible".
"The safety of the public is our number one priority and we're continuing to work alongside partner agencies across the region," he said.
A government spokesperson said it had provided additional advice to local agencies to help them manage any evacuations and shelter provision in a Covid-secure way.
"The government has robust plans in place to support any areas affected by extreme weather this winter."