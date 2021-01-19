Covid-19: Hospitals get 400 military personnel
Four hundred military personnel have been deployed to hospitals in the Midlands and London in the fight against Covid-19, the NHS says.
They are working alongside doctors and nurses amid "unprecedented pressure" on the service.
The NHS has not said which or how many hospitals are involved, how the 400 are shared among them, or the roles armed forces members are performing.
But trusts in Wolverhampton and Shropshire are receiving support.
