Ice warnings for England following day of heavy snow
- Published
Hundreds of schools remain closed and a warning of icy conditions is in place for most of England a day after heavy snow hit the north of the country.
The deepest snow on Thursday fell in Bingley, West Yorkshire, which recorded 11cm (4.3in).
It led to widespread disruption with Yorkshire Ambulance Service declaring a "major incident" due to high demand.
The Met Office has now warned below freezing temperatures across many parts of England will produce icy surfaces.
A yellow "be aware" warning for ice had been put in place until 10:00 GMT, but a second yellow warning for snow and ice was then issued for Saturday.
Temperatures in parts of Yorkshire and Cumbria were -6C (21F) earlier and there are warnings of fog for parts of the Midlands and the North.
Thursday's snow brought significant travel disruption across the North and caused some people to cancel Covid vaccinations and tests.
Karl Battersby, from North Yorkshire County Council, said conditions on the roads remained challenging.
"People should not be travelling during the Covid-19 lockdown unless absolutely essential and now we are appealing to everybody not to go out and not to drive unless they have to due to the effects of wintry weather," he said.
In West, North and South Yorkshire hundreds of schools were forced to close to all children and a similar number remain shut on Friday.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service declared a major incident due to high demand, but said the situation had eased later on Thursday.
However, a spokesperson said the trust would continue to monitor events as the cold weather continued.
They added: "We urge the public to take extra care if they need to go outside or drive and, where possible, should avoid travelling at all in snowy or icy conditions."