Heavy snow leads to hundreds of Yorkshire school closures
- Published
Heavy snow has forced hundreds of schools in parts of Yorkshire to close to all children.
About 300 have closed in West Yorkshire, with about 50 shut in North Yorkshire.
Due to coronavirus restrictions schools are only open to children considered to be vulnerable and those whose parents are key workers.
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice remains in force until 21:00 GMT.
Andrew Sudron, deputy head at Springwater School in Starbeck, near Harrogate, said with snow laying on the ground they had to shut.
"I came in earlier this morning and there was already a lot of snow on the ground so that factored into our decision to close the school today," he added.
The snowfall has also resulted in a number of delays and cancellations to bus services in parts of the region.
First West Yorkshire tweeted it was experiencing disruption across its network and Arriva Yorkshire also said there would be issues with some of its services.
Police in West Yorkshire said drivers should take care and allow extra time due to the poor conditions on many routes.
North Yorkshire Police said the A59 was blocked near Skipton due to a number of vehicles getting stuck in the snow.
Both forces reminded people that they should only be travelling for essential reasons, due to the continuing national coronavirus lockdown.
