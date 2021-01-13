Manchester Arena and Parsons Green bombers charged with prison officer attack
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
The Manchester Arena and Parsons Green bombers have been charged with assaulting a prison officer together, the BBC has learned.
Hashem Abedi, 23, and Ahmed Hassan, 21, are accused of assaulting an officer in HMP Belmarsh, south London, in May last year.
Another man who is awaiting sentencing for terror offences is also charged with assaulting the same person.
The three men are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 7 April.
Abedi, who was jailed in August for murdering the 22 victims of the May 2017 Manchester Arena attack, is also charged with assaulting a second prison officer during the same incident on 11 May.
Hassan, from London, was jailed in 2018 for the Parsons Green tube bombing, which took place in September 2017.
Muhammed Saeed, 22, from Manchester, is the third person charged. Last year, he admitted possessing terrorist documents.