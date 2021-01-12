Sonic boom heard as RAF escorts civilian aircraft
A sonic boom has been heard across the East of England after RAF Typhoon aircraft were launched to intercept a plane that had lost communications.
It was heard across Cambridgeshire, Essex and London at about 13:05 GMT.
The RAF said the aircraft were launched from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and "safely escorted" the civilian aircraft to Stansted Airport.
"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons," he said.