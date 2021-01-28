Covid-19: Fines increase during third national lockdown
- Published
The total number of fines issued for breaking coronavirus rules has risen by a third in the latest figures.
More than 42,000 fines were issued in England and Wales between 27 March and 17 January, up from 32,000 in late December - though not all were issued in the last month.
Four in five fixed penalty notices were given to people aged 18-39.
The National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) said increased patrols by officers had driven the increase.
Martin Hewitt, from the NPCC, said forces were moving more quickly to enforce fines where there were clear breaches of coronavirus rules.
"This seriously dangerous stage of the virus and national lockdown have led to more proactive patrols by forces and more fixed penalty notices have been issued as a result," he said.
Weekly figures show a rise in fines from mid-December, as lockdown restrictions tightened across England, continuing as the third national lockdown came into force on 5 January.
More than 5,500 fines were issued over the Christmas and New Year period from 18 December to 7 January.
In England the figures suggest Northumbria Police have issued the most fines so far throughout the pandemic, compared with how many people live in the force's area.
The majority of fines in England, about 38,000, were issued for breaking lockdown rules, either under national restrictions, or under the tiered or local lockdown measures.
North Yorkshire Police, who issued nearly 2,000 fines for these restrictions, recently fined a couple from Derbyshire who were found to be making a 130-mile (209km) round trip from Derbyshire to York for a roast dinner.
A total of 250 of the maximum £10,000 fines have now been issued to people organising large gatherings of more than 30 people across England.
The Metropolitan Police handed out the most for large gatherings - with 69 as of 17 January.
The force recently broke up a wedding party at a school at which about 150 people are thought to have gathered.
In Leeds, two men who organised a mass snowball fight were fined £10,000 each by West Yorkshire Police.
More than 1,000 fines have been issued to people for failing to wear a face covering, both on public transport and in other settings.
West Mercia Police, who cover Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire, issued the most with 214.
So far 332 fines have been given to those failing to self-isolate after international travel, with Greater Manchester Police issuing the most at 45.