Covid: Government announces seven mass vaccination hubs across England

Published
  Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionEpsom Racecourse in Surrey will be one of seven mass vaccination hubs announced by the government

Seven new mass Covid vaccination hubs across England have been announced by the government.

Centres in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Surrey and Stevenage are due to begin operations next week.

Various venues will be converted into regional centres in a bid to meet the government's target of vaccinating 14 million people in the UK by February.

It is expected the hubs will be staffed by NHS staff and volunteers.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe sites across England will begin operations next week

The seven sites announced by Downing Street are:

  • Manchester Tennis Centre
  • Epsom Racecourse, Surrey
  • Robertson House, Stevenage
  • Centre for Life, Newcastle
  • Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
  • Millennium Point, Birmingham
  • ExCeL, London
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAshton Gate Stadium, home to Bristol City FC, will be used to help the government meet its vaccination target

Supermarket chain Morrisons has confirmed car parks at its stores in Yeovil, Wakefield and Winsford would be used to drive-through vaccinations from Monday. It has also offered an additional 47 sites to the government.

  • UK records more than a thousand virus deaths
  • Fake NHS vaccine messages sent in banking scam
  • How effective is the Oxford vaccine?

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur has also offered the use of its stadium to the NHS as a venue to provide the coronavirus vaccine.

