Covid: Grand Central and Hull Trains suspend services for a third time
Two rail operators are to temporarily suspend all services for a third time after the announcement of England's latest coronavirus lockdown.
Grand Central, which runs trains from the North East and West Yorkshire to London, will cease operations on 9 January until 1 March.
Hull Trains is also halting its services to London from the same date.
Both operators receive no government subsidy but rely on ticket sales, which they say will be hit by the pandemic.
Some crew and staff will be furloughed until services resume.
Yorkshire-based Grand Central and Hull Trains previously suspended services during the March and November lockdowns.
A Grand Central spokesman: "It is hugely disappointing for us to be starting 2021 by removing our trains from the communities they serve."
The spokesman said even before Monday's government lockdown announcement, the impact of tier restrictions and ongoing engineering work on the East Coast Main Line had "caused a major drop in passenger demand for January and February".
The operator said given it relied on income from ticket sales, it would best serve the needs of its business and staff by " by taking a period of hibernation".
While Grand Central said it was planning for a return to service on 1 March, Hull Trains said operations would stop until further notice.
Managing director Louise Cheeseman tweeted the decision had been taken to protect "the long-term future of the business".
Grand Central said passengers with queries over refunds and cancelled services should go to their website.
Hull Trains said affected passengers booked to travel from 9 January onwards would be entitled to claim a full a full refund within 28 days of the journey.
